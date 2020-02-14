Congress Responds To Savarkar's Kin's Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Over 'Maafiveer' Jibe

Digging its heels on the Savarkar controversy, Congress on Friday has stood by its statement terming Indian revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar - 'Maafiveer'. Speaking to ANI, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has stated that the party was ready to face a defamation suit for telling the truth. He insisted that Savarkar's grandson -who has sued the Congress for its defamatory statements - to read history, reiterating that Savarkar apologised to the British and pleaded for mercy.

"I would ask him to read the history and see Savarkar kneeled and pleaded mercy to Britishers. If you get defamation for saying truth then be it," he said to ANI. Congress has repeated this claim several times.

Earlier in the day, Veer Savarkar's grand nephew - Ranjit Savarkar on Friday, has filed a defamation case in the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra Congress seeking Rs. 100 crores in damages. He has stated that there is a limit up to which the Congress could keep insulting Indian revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Furthermore, slamming CM Uddhav Thackeray for inaction, he alleged that Sena was helpless as it shared a government with the Congress in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from the party for its publication 'Shidori' which claimed 'Savarkar - a Maafiveer (pardon veer), not revolutionary'. He added that he would write to CM Uddhav Thackeray calling for shutting down the publication. The article mentions that Savarkar who apologised to the British is a favourite of the Shiv Sena - which is now an ally of Congress.

The Shiv Sena which has agreed to a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its Maharashtra allies Congress-NCP is often in a fix in matters related to Hindutva. Locked in a 'secular' compromise, Sena has warned Congress for its disdain for the father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. While Rahul Gandhi proclaimed, 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi', alluding to the Father of Hindutva's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail, Sena has stated 'Jail all Savarkar opposers'.

