Shiv Sena Slams Congress Over Removal Of Shivaji Bust, Demands Apology & Strict Action

The Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the Congress over the removal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to Republic TV, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant demanded an apology from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

He said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is above the government for us. Shivaji Maharaj has given the country the meaning of Swaraj. We will not tolerate the poke against Chhatrapati Maharaj. I demand a statement from Madhya Pradesh CM and whoever dared to remove the statue, strict action should be taken against them."

Shivaji bust removed

A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bust placed in Chhindwara town in Madhya Pradesh was removed allegedly in an outrageous manner by the government authorities on Wednesday. As per reports, the authorities had tried to demolish the idol with the help of a JCB machine reportedly in an insulting manner that outraged the locals.

As per sources, Shiv Sena and other Hindu organisations had earlier written to the municipality to install the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mohgaon. After writing to the authorities, the Municipal councilor had visited the town and designated a place for the installation of the bust. After witnessing the delay from the municipal authorities in the installation, the Hindu organisations made a platform at the site and installed the bust themselves on Monday night.

According to the Additional District Magistrate of the Chhindwara district, "The statue was placed at the site without permission. A probe is underway. The bust was placed on the government land on Monday night without permission and it was stopped." He had further added that due permission is needed from the administration, for installing statues.

Shiv Sena workers block highway

Amid the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj controversy, Shiv Sena workers on Wednesday had blocked a section of the Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway after a bust of Chatrapati Shivji was removed in Chhindwara. The highway connects Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

