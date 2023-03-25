Congress To Approach Gujarat Court Next Week Against Rahul Gandhi's Conviction: Sources

Congress party has decided to approach the Gujarat court regarding the conviction of party MP Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, following his disqualification from the membership of Lok Sabha. According to sources, the grand-old-party is likely to approach Sessions Court in Gujarat next week, i.e. either on Monday or Tuesday in connection with the defamation case in which Gandhi has been found guilty.

Congress party sources said that the party will follow the procedure and accordingly move to the Sessions Court in Gujarat against Surat District Court's order convicting the Gandhi scion over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. Notably, it was after the Surat court's order that Rahul was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday.

Congress to launch 'Jan Andolan' across country

The Congress leadership convened at the party headquarters to discuss the next steps shortly after Gandhi was declared ineligible by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallijkarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla, and Tariq Anwar, as well as senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, and Pawan Kumar Bansal, among others, were present at the meeting where the grand-old-party decided to move this forward into a "Jan Andolan."

"We will go all over the country as Rahul Gandhi was deliberately disqualified for raising his voice against the Modi government on the Adani issue, on the government's foreign policy and the clean chit given to China for incursions at the border... We will go all over the country saying that Rahul Gandhi has been deliberately disqualified as he has been raising his voice against the Modi government on various issues, including demonetisation, GST, foreign policy, and the government's intentions and policies," Jairam Ramesh said on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Friday, hours after Rahul's disqualification, party leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi expressed confidence in getting a stay over Gandhi's conviction which prompted his disqualification. "We are confident that we will get a stay of the conviction which will remove the very basis of this disqualification. We have full faith in the law. We believe we will emerge victorious in the near future," Singhvi said on Friday.