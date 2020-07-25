'Will Protest Outside PM's Residence, If Needed:' CM Gehlot Tells MLAs Holed Up At Hotel

As the political turmoil in Rajasthan continues, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has assured his MLAs that the Congress party will stage protests outside Prime Minister's residence, if needed. Gehlot added that the party would also meet the President, if the circumstances demand. The Chief Minister's remarks came at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet held at the Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President, if needed. Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, during Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/aGDIu2HtbW — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

The CLP meeting was held in connection with the ruling party demanding an urgent Assembly session which has been questioned by the Rajasthan Governor. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra had sought a reply on the six points from the state government, including about the reason to call a session of the Assembly for a floor test.

Upset by the Governor's demand, CM Gehlot alleged that Centre is pressurising Governor Kalraj Mishra to not allow assembly session in the state. He issued a threat to the Governor saying that if he doesn't allow the session, people of the state might gherao the Raj Bhavan and he would not take responsibility for any such incident. Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot also held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session.

The Chief Minister and the ruling Congress' demands come after the High Court's ruling which stayed the Speaker's decision of disqualifying former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs. It is important to note that if the disqualification of the MLAs by the Speaker is upheld in the case, then the disqualified MLAs that includes former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and his aides cannot hold any ministerial post in the respective Assembly. The disqualified MLAs will have to contest elections from the vacant constituencies in a bid to hold any official posts. As per the Constitution, the disqualified MLA cannot become a member of the legislative council as well.

SC hearing on Monday

On Saturday, Rajasthan High Court said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. Moreover, it has made the Centre a party to the proceedings. The High Court stayed the disqualification notice issued to Pilot & his 18 MLAs till Monday when the SC will hear the Speaker's plea challenging the stay.

Prior to the Rajasthan Speaker challenging the status quo order issued by the Rajasthan High Court, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs have filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court on Friday. The petition states that if the speaker moves the Supreme Court challenging the status quo order by the Rajasthan HC today, no order should be passed by the Supreme Court without hearing the Pilot camp. The apex court is scheduled to hear the Speaker's plea on Monday.

