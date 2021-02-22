Congress To Move No-confidence Motion Against BJP-JJP Haryana Govt Amid Farmers' Protest

Adding troubles to the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, ex-CM and Congress veteran Bhupinder Hooda on Monday said that Congress will move a no-confidence motion against CM Manohar Lal Khattar, amid the backlash due to the farmers' protest. Pointing out that 2 Independent MLAs have revoked their support and discontent among JJP MLAs, Hooda said that a trust vote will 'clear things up'. Hooda has called for a Congress legislative party meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday, while urging the Centre to restart talks with farmers.

Haryana min Anil Vij slams Congress' 'liquor help to farmers'; says 'mentality exposed'

Hooda: 'Will bring no-confidence motion'

"We will bring a no-trust motion against the govt as this govt has lost the trust of people and MLAs. 2 Independent MLAs who were with govt have left them, Their alliance party MLAs are also abusing them. We will bring a no-trust motion and then everything will become clear," said Hooda to reporters.

'Dushyant's resignation is my pocket', claims JJP chief amid Centre-farmer stalemate

Dushyant's resignation is ready: JJP

Recently, JJP chief Ajay Chautala claimed that Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's resignation is ready in his pocket. He added that his son - Dushyant is ready to resign if it solves any issue. Taking a dig at brother Abhay Chautala's resignation, he said it served no purpose as Prime Minister has already said that Centre is ready for talks.

Previously, four or five JJP MLAs openly voiced out support to the farmers’ demand for the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws. With the Khattar government facing severe criticism for water-cannoning farmers and dug up highways to stop farmers to proceed to Delhi, all JJP MLAs travelled to Delhi to discuss the issue with Amit Shah. While Khattar and Chautala welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the laws, farmers have refused to interact with the SC-appointed 3-member panel.

Adding to Chautala's woes, prominent Jat leader- Rakesh Tikait has re-energised the farmer protest as he called for farmers to head to Ghazipur, while breaking down on camera saying, " I will commit suicide, but won't vacate the protest site". His ardent plea, in response to the Yogi government's order to vacate the Ghazipur protest site within 24 hours - cutting off water, electricity, and internet, evoked a massive response with thousands of farmers camping at Ghazipur and politicians thronging to meet Tikait. Reports state that BJP leaders have approached several Jat farmers in a bid to appease them, but have been rebuffed by the Tikaits and other Jat leaders.

BKU (Ugrahan) chief provokes, asks farmers to 'burn’ police notices on R-Day violence

The BJP-JJP alliance

BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Assembly. In 2019, the saffron party failed to reach the halfway mark winning only 40 seats, necessitating to ally with 'kingmaker' JJP which had won 10 seats. With farmers often protesting outside all BJP and JJP leaders' houses in Haryana, Chautala has vowed to resign if MSP is not guaranteed to the farmers by Centre.

