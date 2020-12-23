Congress To Support Gupkar Parties In Forming J&K DDCs After Pre-poll Alliance U-turn

Congress will extend support to Gupkar Alliance parties in forming District Development Councils (DDC) in 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Wednesday. Even though the party has performed poorly in the elections, it will play a role of king-maker in districts like Anantnag, Poonch and Kishtwar, sources in the Congress told Republic Media Network. Earlier, the Congress had parted ways from Gupkar Alliance after being attacked by the BJP.

Last month, the Congress had asserted that it was not a part of the Gupkar alliance and was contesting the District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir to "expose" the BJP through democratic means. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement that the party was against any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of India, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress party is not part of the ''Gupkar Alliance'' or the ''People''s Association for Gupkar Declaration''," he said in a statement. Surjewala attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and accused him and other ministers of the Modi government of making "mischievous" statements and trying to push a "fake narrative" by making baseless assertions on Jammu and Kashmir.

His reaction came after the BJP targeted the Congress, saying it should make clear if it agrees with the "anti-national" views of the NC and the PDP. Amit Shah had said the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is an "unholy global alliance" that along with the Congress wants to return to the era of terror and turmoil. This had followed controversial remarks from Farooq Abdullah opening up to the possibility of Chinese intervention in the Kashmir issue and the general plank of the Gupkar alliance seeking a reversal of Article 370's abrogation.

The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

Results of DDC seats declared

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 112 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats after securing the largest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The counting of votes for the 280 DDC constituencies --14 each in 20 districts started on Tuesday morning after the peaceful culmination of the eight-phase election from November 28 to December 19. This was the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories last year.

Besides PAGD and BJP, Independent candidates have won 49, Congress 26, Apni Party 12, PDF and National Panthers Party two each and BSP one.

