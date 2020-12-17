Congress Urges Govt To Pass Laws Negating Impact Of Centre's Farm Reforms In Maharashtra

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday wrote to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar calling for an amendment in the three farm laws passed in the Parliament. Pawar is the chairperson of the Cabinet sub-committee which will take a call on the implementation of the agrarian laws. In his letter, Chavan mentioned that there was tremendous discontent as the Centre's legislation was unjust towards farmers, labourers and consumers.

According to the former CM, the provisions in these laws were meant to benefit a few investors and can result in the exploitation of the farmers. He suggested that Maharashtra should enact new laws negating the impact of the Central legislation on the lines of Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had instructed the states ruled by the party to enact separate laws to bypass the farm Acts under Article 254(2) of the Constitution.

Read: 'Opposition And Those Against Country's Progress Misleading Farmers,' Says Yogi Adityanath

Fadnavis slams CM's criticism of farmers' stir

On Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit back at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for his criticism of the Centre's handling of the farmers' protests. Alleging that there is a "declared Emergency" in the rest of the country, Thackeray on December 13 opined, "In Delhi, farmers are protesting in the cold. They are being sprayed with cold water. Is this how goodwill is generated? It is not in our culture to dub farmers, who are our annadatas 'traitors'". Calling upon the CM to talk about the situation in Maharashtra, Fadnavis questioned whether farmer suicides had stopped in the state.

The former CM also lashed out at Thackeray for not delivering on his promise to provide requisite assistance to the distressed farmers in Maharashtra. He claimed that the state government will be exposed due to its failure in providing relief to the farmers. Defending the Centre's approach vis-à-vis the stir against the agrarian laws in Delhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly pointed out that no one had stopped the farmers from protesting.

Read: Kejriwal & All AAP MLAs Tear Copies Of Centre's Farm Laws; Pass Resolution Against Them

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Read: 'Farm Laws As Per Swaminathan Committee Recommendations,' Says MoS Kailash Choudhary