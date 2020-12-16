'Farm Laws As Per Swaminathan Committee Recommendations,' Says MoS Kailash Choudhary

Amid the ongoing deadlock between the protesting farmers' unions and the Centre over the three agrarian laws, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary has said that despite the protest against the laws at Delhi borders, farmers from across the country are in support of the three laws.

"Today I had visited a program which was held just 1 kilometre away from where the protests are being held, there also farmers supported the bills. Now the situation is such that farmers from across the country are supporting the bills while a section of farmers is against it," he said.

"These bills are in the interest of farmers. They themselves have been demanding freedom from middlemen for a long time so that they could sell at the rates specified by them at a place where they want to sell. The bills give them exactly the same," he added.

Speaking on the contract farming, he said, "Through contract farming, farmers will be able to fix the rate even before sowing the seeds."

Sending out a message to the protesting farmers, he said that the government is ready to hold deliberations and make amendments to the laws if needed and he urged the protestors to agree for deliberations. He also said that the laws are according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee which the farmers had been demanding.

He advised the protestors to not get influenced by the Left parties and the opposition alleging that the vested interests are trying to mislead the farmers for political gains. Clearing the misconception on contract farming, he said, "Contract can be made only for the produce and not for the land, so nobody can grab your (farmers) lands."

"Government is continuously speaking with farmers. We have had six rounds of talks, 'Yes or No' is not the end of any agitation. Government is willing to give in writing that we will continue to buy at MSP. Farmers can sell produce inside APMC markets as well as outside," he added.

Protests over farm laws continue

21 days into the protest against the three agrarian laws, the farmers' unions have reiterated their demands to withdraw the three farm laws, while contending that the laws are a threat to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and APMC Mandi system. Moreover, with the freeing of the farm sector, farmers think they will be left to the mercy of the private sector entities. As the protests have been intensified, one side of the Delhi-Noida Link Road has been blocked at the Chilla border in Noida while the other Tikri and Singhu borders continue to remain chocked due to farmers' protests.

However, the Supreme Court on Wednesday intervened in the matter while hearing a petition of a law student who sought from the Apex court to remove the farmers protesting at several border points of Delhi for the last 21 days. Hearing the plea, the court directed that farmers unions be made a party to the case and also to form a committee to resolve the issue. The SC impleaded 8 farmer unions as respondents in the petitions seeking the removal of protestors from the borders at the national capital The SC monitored committee which will comprise of farmers unions and Government intermediaries.

What are farmers' concerns?

Protesting farmers are of the opinion that the laws will affect the MSP mechanism and the APMC Mandi system. Moreover, with the freeing of the farm sector, farmers think they will be left to the mercy of the private sector entities. However, the government has assured them that MSP and Mandi system will not be impacted and the laws would allow the farmers to sell their produce outside of the Mandis without the involvement of middlemen and commission agents who take away a substantial chunk of the revenue meant for farmers. However, the farmers are still free to sell their produce through the conventional medium of Mandis system. The government also contended that the Agricultural Budget and MSP has only increased during the Modi government keeping the interest of farmers in mind.

