'Have Farmer Suicides Stopped?':Fadnavis Hits Back At CM Uddhav Over Delhi Stir Criticism

On Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit back at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for his criticism of the Centre's handling of the farmers' protests. Alleging that there is a "declared Emergency" in the rest of the country, Thackeray on December 13 opined, "In Delhi, farmers are protesting in the cold. They are being sprayed with cold water. Is this how goodwill is generated? It is not in our culture to dub farmers, who are our annadatas 'traitors'". Calling upon the CM to talk about the situation in Maharashtra, Fadnavis questioned whether farmer suicides had stopped in the state.

The former CM also lashed out at Thackeray for not delivering on his promise to provide requisite assistance to the distressed farmers in Maharashtra. According to him, the state government will be exposed due to its failure in providing relief to the farmers. Defending the Centre's approach vis-à-vis the stir against the agrarian laws in Delhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly pointed out that no one had stopped the farmers from protesting.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "First, the CM should talk about Maharashtra. Have the farmer suicides stopped here? You went to the farmers and promised them. Forget Rs.25,000 or Rs.50,000, you did not give a single dime to the distressed farmers. He talks about the world- what happened in America, Russia and Delhi. Please tell us what you have achieved in Maharashtra."

"If they talk about Maharashtra, they will be exposed. So, they talk about Delhi. In Delhi, protests are going on every day. Nobody has stopped the protesters," he added.

Demand for the repeal of farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. On December 9, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. However, Tomar requested the farmers to mull over the proposal and come forward for talks again.

