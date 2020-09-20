'Won't Let Pro-corporate Agriculture Bills Pass In Rajya Sabha': Congress Challenges BJP

The three Agriculture Bills introduced by the Modi Government have drawn massive criticism from the Opposition as it tries to put a united fight against the legislations terming them as anti-farmer and pro-corporate. As the bills were tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, the Congress party turned up the heat, levelling allegations against the BJP-led Central government over the contentious farm bills.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the Government has introduced the Agriculture Bills to ‘destroy’ the farmers and help the corporate sector. He said that the Congress has decided to oppose the proposed legislation in the Upper House. Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa also said that the party opposes “ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills,” adding that its MPs would not sign on the “death warrant” of farmers.

‘Opposition will not let the bills pass’

Meanwhile, Congress leader PL Punia launched an attack on the BJP government, stating that the Opposition parties will together challenge the agriculture bills in the Rajya Sabha.

“The Government has passed an anti-farmer bill. It is not just one party, even the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is also opposing it. The Bill is against farmers and we will not let it pass,” PL Punia said. He went on to say that the BJP is using COVID-19 as an excuse to escape from the debates and to pass their bills.

Speaking on the PM-CARES fund which was highly debated in the Parliament, the Congress leader said, thousands of crores have been deposited in the fund but RTI cannot be done on the amount. The Government has banned Chinese applications but also accepts a huge amount of money from Chinese firms into PM-CARES, he said, terming it a ‘dual policy.’

What are the Agriculture Bills?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Modi government, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955, is being amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act. Meanwhile, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

Three main political parties in Punjab — Congress, AAP, and Shiromani Akali Dal have united against these bills. BJP's key ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has quit the Modi government over the passage of the Farm Bills in the lower house.

