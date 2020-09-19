Congress To Meet In New Delhi On Monday; To Chalk Out Strategy Against Farm Bills

In an attempt to strengthen its resolve against the three farm bills in Rajya Sabha, Congress has called an important meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting is expected to be attended by all AICC general secretaries, states in-charges and members of the special committee to assist interim Party Chief Sonia Gandhi in chalking out the Opposition's strategy on the issue. All three bills which have garnered strong opposition from the non-NDA parties and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were passed in the Lok Sabha earlier this week.

SAD to exit NDA?

Leading the criticism against the three proposed bills, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will decide on whether to continue its alliance with BJP-led NDA or not after taking into account the fate of three farm bills in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, SAD leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the cabinet to register a strong protest against the bills.

READ | 'Soon, Farmers Across India Will Protest Against Agriculture Bills': Bhupesh Baghel

A senior party leader said at the moment the party’s focus was on safeguarding the interests of farmers, and not the alliance issue. The core group of SAD held a meeting in Delhi with several other joining through video conference from Punjab to discuss its next course of action after Harsimrat Kaur in protest against the three agriculture bills.

READ | SAD To Take Call On NDA Alliance After Considering Fate Of Farm Bills In Rajya Sabha

What are the farm bills?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Centre, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav Opposes 'anti-farmer' Agriculture Bills, Says 'BJP Government Will Be Out'

Meanwhile, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. Three main political parties in Punjab- Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal have united against these bills.

READ | Kejriwal Urges United Front Against Farm Bills In RS, Slams Opposition's 'walkout Drama'