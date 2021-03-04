Congress's Jaiveer Shergill Attacks BJP, Calls 75% Reservation 'meaningless'

After Kumari Selja, Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday has also slammed the Haryana Government by calling the 75% reservation for local candidates 'meaningless' and asked BJP to guarantee employment.

Shergill took to Twitter, and said, "75% reservation in the private sector for Haryana Locals is meaningless as BJP has ensured that there are NO JOBS. With 45-year high unemployment (pre covid) & 12 Crore+ losing jobs in 2020 BJP has become “snatch jobs” Sarkar. Along with reservation, BJP must guarantee employment also !!"

On Wednesday, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja had said, "According to CMIE data, the unemployment rate of Haryana is highest in the entire country. There are no new jobs in the private sector, so how will the youth get employment. Today, the situation has become such that the jobs of those working for years are being snatched. 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs is being pretended by the government."

READ | Congress Questions BJP-JJP Government Over 75% Job Reservation In Haryana

READ | Haryana Governor Approves Bill Mandating 75% Reservation For Locals In Private Sector Jobs

Haryana Governor Approves 75% Reservation

On Tuesday, the Haryana government notified a law to ensure that 75% of the jobs in the private sector companies are reserved for local candidates. This comes after Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya approved The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 on February 28. While a bill in this regard was originally passed in the state Assembly on November 5, 2020, the Governor sought some clarification pertaining to its constitutional validity.

Weighing in on this development, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala congratulated the people of the state. It is pertinent to note that JJP had made this promise in its manifesto for the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls. Some of the objections to this legislation include that it is unconstitutional and that the state has no right to indulge in such discrimination in contravention of Article 16(2) of the Constitution.

READ | Prashant Kishor's New Role Draws BJP's Ridicule; SAD Slams Congress' 'deceitful Tricks'

READ | In Blow For BJP In Assam, Ally BPF Joins Congress-led Alliance For Upcoming Assembly Polls