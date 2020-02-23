As Jaffrabad Protest Begins, Cong's Abhishek Singhvi Terms It ‘failures Of Central Govt’

As another protest began in the national capital at Jaffrabad, Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi has said that both this and Shaheen Bagh show "big-time failures of the central government." Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Singhvi said that the central government has failed to talk to minorities who are distressed. He added that the Supreme Court negotiators from the Centre must have a dialogue. He accused that they do not believe in having a conversation.

Can say with confidence that first Shaheen Bagh now Jaffrabad Metro Station are both big-time failures of the central government to talk to distressed minorities. The Hon'ble Supreme Court also held that negotiators from Centre must have a dialogue but they don't believe in one — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 23, 2020

Jaffrabad Protest

On Saturday night, around 500 people gathered near northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The crowd consisting of mostly women chanted "Aazadi slogans" and said they would not move till the government revokes CAA. As per reports, the women have blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Police are trying to speak to the protestors, reported PTI. The sudden protest outside Jaffrabad metro station began as the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors are in talks with the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Shaheen Bagh mediation

Five days of the mediation between Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde to persuade them on shifting the protest site have not resulted in any breakthrough yet. But, a delegation of Shaheen Bagh women protestors who met Ramachandran on Saturday, set seven conditions ranging for the demand of protection if the road is reopened to no NPR in Delhi to revocation of cases against student protestors. The apex court has also asked the Centre to look into alternative protest sites like Ramlila Maidan, Janta Mantar, Lal Quila as such and fixed the next hearing on Monday.

Shaheen Bagh road 'partially' reopened

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh police opened one side of the Kalindi-Kunj road, offering relief to Delhi commuters. Visuals show that barricades are still present at the site while allowing vehicular traffic. Previously, Uttar Pradesh police temporarily reopened the Noida-Faridabad road after 69 days of shut down due to the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests. While all roads close to the area have been closed by the UP Police due to the continued protests, Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch has predominantly been in focus due to the large-scale gathering.

