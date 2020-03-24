PM Modi Cites 'Social Distancing' As The Only Way To Avoid Coronavirus Spread

In his second address to the nation about ways to combat the Coronavirus menace in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday encouraged people to exercise social distancing, citing that it as the only way to fight the global pandemic.

"Experts around the world advise that social distancing is the only way to combat COVID-19. There is no other way to save oneself from the spread of coronavirus. we have to break the cycle of infection," PM Modi said.

He noted that many people are under the wrong impression that social distancing is only meant for people suffering from the disease. PM Narendra Modi told the people that the method is crucial for every citizen of the country, he warned that such irresponsible attitude could jeopardize the whole country.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

"Social Distancing is crucial for everyone. For every member of the family and for the Prime Minister too. The irresponsible attitude of few can risk the lives of your family, friends and will also jeopardize the entire nation.

Warning people against the laidback attitude towards the epidemic, PM Modi said, one cannot fathom the cost that India may have to pay if the irresponsible behaviour of people continues.

READ | COVID-19: PM Modi Reiterates Appeal To Stay Indoors, Shares Warm Video From Janta Curfew

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting from midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew is stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths.

READ | Here's The Special Request PM Modi Made To Media Houses For Reiteration Amid Coronavirus

READ | PM Modi Shares Link On Information Regarding COVID-19 In Sign Language