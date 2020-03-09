'Won't Tolerate Corruption; Will Take Action': MoS Anurag Thakur On Yes Bank & Rana Kapoor

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said corruption will not be tolerated under the current BJP regime and the people responsible for the Yes Bank crisis will be punished. He added that the Central government has previously taken action against the people looting public money and they will do the same now and will continue to do so.

'A lot will come out'

Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Thakur, when asked about Rs 600 crore alleged bribe to the family of Yes Bank's co-founder Rana Kapoor by DHFL said, "A lot will come out. We have asked for full details regarding the matter from the RBI. CBI and ED are doing their work. A lookout notice has been issued so that they do not run away and besides this, whatever investigation has to be done will be done."

He added, "Our government, under the leadership of PM Modi, made it clear from the first day itself that corruption will not be tolerated. We have taken strict action against people looting public money, we will do it now as well and will continue to do so. I want to assure all the people that their money is absolutely safe."

CBI carried out raids at seven locations

The CBI carried out searches at seven locations on Monday in connection with the Yes Bank scam pertaining to the Rs 600 crore alleged bribe to the family of its co-founder Rana Kapoor by DHFL, officials said.

Teams of CBI officers are carrying out operations at the residence and official premises of the accused in Mumbai, they said. The agency has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, DHFL promoter, for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them.

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). In return, Wadhawan allegedly “paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore” to Kapoor and family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, they said.

Kapoor’s arrest by ED on Sunday came within two days of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying she has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a report on what caused the problems at Yes Bank. Meanwhile, RBI on Sunday assured depositors their money is safe amid the bank being placed under a moratorium.

(With agency inputs)