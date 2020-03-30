'Kejriwal Says He's Feeding 4 Lakh, Sisodia 20 Lakh; Perhaps On Twitter': BJP's Malviya

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the AAP government's claims on providing food to people. Taking to Twitter, he stated that while CM Kejriwal has claimed that they are feeding around four lakh people in the national capital amid the national lockdown, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that they are feeding around 20 lakh people.

Slamming the Delhi government, Malviya claimed that no food delivery van has been spotted on the streets. Taking a dig at them, he stated that they "cook and deliver and Twitter."

Kejriwal claimed they are feeding 4L people in Delhi, Sisodia claimed 20L, instead of verifying their claims, given huge migrant outflow, cheerleaders in media clapped furiously.



Not one Delhi govt food delivery van spotted on streets. Perhaps they cook on Twitter, deliver too! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 30, 2020

Kejriwal assures citizens

Amid the national lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured the citizens of having no scarcity of the essential services in the national capital. According to him, it is their responsibility to make sure all the citizens of Delhi get the services.

According to the Chief Minister, they will help set up the helpdesk and generate E-Pass immediately for smooth processing for those who are providing essential services without an I-card. Along with it, he had stated that the Delhi police have generated a helpline number for those who are facing any issues during the lockdown. He had added, "We will make sure nobody is left hungry."

Read: Coronavirus: UK to deliver 50,000 care packages a week containing food amid crisis

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported over 1,100 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, over 25 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. On Sunday evening, the MHA took action against four Delhi government bureaucrats for alleged dereliction of duty pertaining to the migrant exodus that the capital has been witnessing.

Read: Coronavirus crisis: People show random acts of kindness amid lockdown

Presently, there are around 723,222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 33,989 people. Meanwhile, around 151,798 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh infected.

Read: BIG: L&T to give teeth to India's Coronavirus fight; Rs 150 cr PM-CARES fund tip of icberg

Read: COVID-19: Parents turn their garage into 'club quarantine' for son's 21st birthday