COVID-19: Parents Turn Their Garage Into 'club Quarantine' For Son's 21st Birthday

The coronavirus infection which has created havoc in the entire nation, could not demotivate the spirits of a family who celebrated the 21st birthday party of their son. The family create a 'Club Quarantine' at home and guess what, they utilized their garage with a lot of lightings, decorations and converted it to a party club for the celebrations. Isn't that cool!

In a now-viral TikTok video posted by Jack's 18-year-old sister, Emily Torchia, Carolyn and her husband, Anthony Torchia, turn the garage of their northern New Jersey home into a nightclub. Some people have even dubbed the family's goals' and we understand why. Emily was playing videographer while her dad, Anthony, posed up outside the 'club' as a bouncer and her mum, Carolyn, was behind the bar offering shots.

'Must be 21 or older to enter'

At the door of the family's detached garage (bar) a sign on the wall reads: "Must be 21 or older to enter" and Anthony made sure he was strict with the rule, asking his son to provide proof of his ID. Hilariously, he even scrutinized the driver's license and shone a flashlight at it.

As he enters his private party, Carolyn greets the visitors with a cheerful 'Welcome to Club Quarantine,' before offering Jack shots upon 'realizing' it's his 21st birthday night out. Emily reportedly recalled the fun moment and said that the night of her brother's 21st was great. Her parents had put in a lot of work to make sure it seemed as real as possible. Her mother even made their father memorize lines! It made this time in quarantine easier.

Speaking to another outlet, Emily reportedly added that her brother enjoyed every second of the celebrations. Before the celebrations, Jack was told that everybody is moving out for dinner and asked him to dress as if they are going for a nightclub. The video Emily posted on her TikTok channel has been viewed 5.3 million times and it has 1.3 million likes with one person commenting: "Parent goals! This is some wholesome stuff," while another wrote: "Most wholesome healthy video I've seen today".

