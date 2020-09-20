COVID Debate: Centre Says 'received Rs 893.93 Crores From PM-CARES Fund' In Lok Sabha

Discussing the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) scenario in the country, the Lok Sabha held a debate about various aspects - lockdown, PM-CARES Fund, vaccine trials on Sunday. Kicking off the session, Speaker Om Birla thanked the House for attending the monsoon session in large numbers inspite of the pandemic. Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha was disrupted due to massive ruckus created by Opposition MPs over two farm Bills - which was finally passed by voice vote.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 54 lakh; ICMR completes 2nd serosurvey

Lok Sabha debates COVID-19 scenario

"COVID19 has become a major challenge for mankind. We are also facing extraordinary circumstances due to COVID. You have given a positive message to the nation, by coming to the Parliament in such large numbers even in the wake of a threat to health security," said Birla.

Inspite of the two-day debate on the PM-CARES Fund, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raked it again on Sunday asking, " How much fund has been received by Health ministry and State governments from PM-CARES Fund?". In response, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "My ministry got Rs 893.93 crores from PM-CARES Fund for 50,000 made in India ventilators". He also added that while 145 vaccine candidates were under pre-clinical evaluation, of which 35 were under clinical trials - 3 of them are in advance trials in India.

My ministry got Rs 893.93 crores from PM-CARES Fund for 50,000 made in India ventilators: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha during the discussion on COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/07x1mKCMG6 pic.twitter.com/m8SCkaGWvj — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Centre briefs Lok Sabha on COVID-19 vaccine trials in India; 7 manufacturers shortlisted

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPJayadev Galla talked about the issue of insurance for COVID-19 warriors. He said, "The insurance cover for COVID warriors is going to expire by end of this month. As many scientists, epidemiologists & doctors have been saying that the virus is going to stay for 1 or 2 years more, I urge that the insurance scheme be extended for 1 more year.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant claimed that the 'sudden announcement of lockdown' had seen more crowds on Mumbai roads that 'post-partition era'. Claiming that the Centre had erred, he recalled the number of migrant workers' deaths - especially the Aurangabad tragedy. Maharashtra had witnessed the largest migrant exodus before the Centre started 'Shramik trains'.

IPL 2020 Delhi vs Punjab Live Updates: Axar Patel finishes with figures of 1-14

Centre's talks with Russia

India's total COVID-19 cases have risen to 54,00,619 of which 10,10,824 are active while 43,03,043 people have recovered. 86,752 people have died. Unlock 4 has been extended till September 30, as India ramps up testing 12 lakh samples - 6,36,61,060 samples have been tested till date.

12 Opposition parties move no-confidence against Dy. Chair after RS passes 2 Farm bills