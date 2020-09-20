12 Opposition Parties Move No-confidence Against Dy. Chair After RS Passes 2 Farm Bills

As Rajya Sabha dissolved into chaos over two Farm Bills on Sunday, 12 Opposition parties have now submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chair Harivansh Narayan Singh. Condemning MPs like Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, and Rajeev Satav for their unparliamentary behaviour towards Singh, senior Congress MP Ahmed Patel said that while the way the bill was brought in is unacceptable, the attitude towards the Chair was 'not good'. Inspite of massive ruckus in the House, the Farm Bills - (Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020) was passed by the Rajya Sabha via voice vote.

Opposition parties submit no-confidence motion

"The no-confidence motion is given by 12 parties against the deputy speaker. The way the bill is passed is undemocratic and its a death of democracy which happened inside parliament. The attitude towards Deputy Chairman is not good, but the way this bill was brought in is not acceptable," said Patel.

Oppositions protest in Rajya Sabha

While opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. He then marched up to the well of the house and tore the rule book and ripped the mic off the house Chair. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajeev Satav stormed the well and stood on the table in front of the Chair and raised slogans against the Bills. The Rajya Sabha TV feed was temporarily cut off amid the chaos.

Congress MPs were outraged when YSRCP MP VV Reddy backed the bill and said that there was no reason for Congress to oppose the bills, adding that Congress is a party of 'Dalals' (middlemen). Congress MP Anand Sharma demanded an apology from Reddy over his statement on Congress, to which the speaker Venkaiah Naidu said Reddy's statement will not go on record. Several MPs moved resolutions for sending the two bills to a select committee of the House for consideration before they are taken up for passage but were rejected.

Lok Sabha passes Farm Bills

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The three bills aimed at massive agricultural reforms were introduced on the first day of the ongoing monsoon session by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. With the support of AIADMK, YSRCP, TDP, BJD and other allies the BJP-led coalition won the voice vote passing all three bills - inspite of staunch ally Shiromani Akali Dal opposing the bills with Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning from the Modi cabinet.

