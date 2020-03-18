COVID19: 'Better To Be Safe Than Sorry' Chidamabaram Suggests Lockdown Amidst Rising Cases

Amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in India, former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted to suggest that it was time for the government to declare "a partial to total lockdown" to arrest the spread of the virus. The novel Coronavirus has till now caused 3 deaths in India, with more than 130 people being infected. India currently enters a crucial curve wherein the number of infections could multiply rapidly.

Read: 'Stay Indoors!': Amul Shares Message As Companies Opt For Work From Home Amid Coronavirus

Chidambaram stated that such tough measures may cause "pain" but it was better to be safe than sorry. He also stated that the government at this time should come out to addresses the "economic fallout" due to the novel virus and announce measures to help the poor. Economies globally have been hit hard due to the outbreak, with markets across the world crashing drastically. Recently, US President Donald Trump revealed that given the state of things, a recession might be likely.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 3rd COVID-19 Death In Maha;Cases Rise Up To 137

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to more 130 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, West Delhi and Mumbai respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Read: Coronavirus: EAM Jaishankar Meets Officials At Delhi Airport, Lauds Their Efforts

Read: 'No Decision Taken To Shut Buses & Trains', Clarifies CM Uddhav Advising Against Crowding