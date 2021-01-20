TMC Has 5 Queries For BJP After UP Neta Calls CM Mamata 'terrorist Working For Bangladesh'

Slamming the BJP for calling CM Mamata Banerjee an 'Islamic terrorist', Trinamool Congress on Wednesday asked as to why the saffron party leaders hate the Muslims, despite West Bengal being a peaceful state. In a video, Trinamool Congress condemned the statement by UP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla and said that it violates both Constitution and law. The TMC also asserted that Mamata Banerjee will come to power once again in the state.

The TMC posed five questions to the BJP - 1) Does BJP think that they will come to power in Bengal by breaking laws? 2) Do they believe all Muslims are 'terrorists'? 3) What does the BJP minister mean when he says Mamata is Bangladeshi? 4) Can BJP prove that CM Mamata is working as per order of 'Islamic terror groups'? 5) Can BJP prove that CM Mamata doesn't believe in Indians, what is BJP fearing?

Anand Swaroop Shukla's statement

On Sunday, an Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is working at the behest of Bangladesh. The UP minister, Anand Swaroop Shukla, said that Mamata Banerjee is not interested in Indians and she doesn't care about the citizens of this country. He also said that the Bengal CM has turned into "Bangladeshi" and is an "Islamic terrorist." Claiming that only Rohingya Muslims support Mamata, Shukla also asserted that BJP will win 200 seats in Bengal.

Anand Swaroop Shukla said, "Mamata is working under Bangladesh and she is in control of Bangladesh. She is giving citizenship to Rohingya Muslims, giving citizenship to Bangladeshi Muslims but humiliating Hindu Gods and Goddesses. She is an Islamic terrorist and is currently the biggest threat to the country. This is the only reason that TMC leaders are leaving the party and joining BJP. Only Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi Muslims are supporting Mamata Banerjee."

West Bengal polls

While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

