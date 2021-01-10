Crack In Gupkar Alliance As J&K PC Neta Alleges Proxy Candidates; Calls For Introspection

In what comes as a massive rift between the parties of Gupkar Alliance, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leader Imran Ansari accused the Peoples’ Alliance leadership of fielding proxy candidates in the recently concluded District Development Council polls. Imran Ansari has written to his party chief Sajad Lone for reconsidering the trust he has shown in the PAGD.



Ansari wrote in a letter said, "I am writing to you in reference to the recent statements made by Abdul Gani Vakil. From the outset, I will strongly urge you take this letter of mine in the proper spirit and not in any manner think that this is a letter challenging your decisions and authority in the party. It does not mean that we are against the spirit of PAGD or the objectives of the PAGD. But in wake of the deceitful behaviour shown by our allies by fielding proxy candidates in almost all DDC constituencies, we need to seriously think whether PAGD collectively possesses the sincerity that the people of J&K deserve."

After this, the J&K People's Conference issued a statement on Twitter saying that senior leaders should not express their grievances in open.

Senior leaders should desist from expressing grievances publicly. The best forum to discuss any grievances is the forum within the party. The dividing line between airing grievances publicly and indiscipline is very thin. — J&K Peoples' Conference (@JKPC_) January 9, 2021

DDC polls

The DDC election was conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42%. It was the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Alliance emerged as the single-largest coalition with 110 seats, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. The PAGD's constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5 and three seats respectively.

After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. Meanwhile, the newly formed J&K Apni Party could bag only 12 seats. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

