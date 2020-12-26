Omar Abdullah Demands Release Of NC Leaders; Slams J&K Govt For 'defections' To Apni Party

While the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) won the highest number of seats in the recently concluded DDC polls, NC Vice-President Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, alleged that the Jammu-Kashmir administration was indulging in 'horse-trading' of candidates. Abdullah alleged that officials have put NC leaders were put under 'preventive arrest' and coerced them to join Apni party - terming it BJP's B-Team. The 8-phase DDC polls' result was announced on Wednesday, where the BJP emerged as the single-largest party - winning 75 seats.

Omar: 'NC leaders coerced to join Apni party'

"Today PM said the DDC election is a win for democracy. If truly the democracy has won, then the next step should also be taken democratically, but unfortunately, it's not happening. Officials have started arrests, intimidation after the election. The objective is to change the PAGD chairman and make it to that of the other party," he said at an NC press conference in the party headquarters in Srinagar.

He added, "Two leaders have been taken in preventive detention. Leaders are being brought and made to join the Apni Party forcefully. This includes Congress, PDD, NCP elected representatives. We have a phone recording (Brother-in-law of DDC female candidate who was coerced to join Apni Party) from which it is clear the administration is detaining people and they are released on the promise to join Apni Party".

Demanding the J&K administration to not interfere in elections, he said, "This is not democracy. PAGD has got the most seats, the why are BJP and Apni Party not able to accept it? We want to tell both Jammu and Kashmir administration not to interfere. I want the release of my two senior party members."

This explains why our leaders in Shopian district are being put under “preventive arrest” by the police. J&K police & the administration are facilitating horse trading & defections. The woman shown here joining the BJP’s B-team contested & won elections on a NC mandate. pic.twitter.com/JRTKNCEiCc — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 25, 2020

Gupkar alliance wins maximum seats

The results for the J&K DDC elections awarded PAGD 110 seats - with its constituents - NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagging 67, 27, 8, 5, and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. However, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) could not make a substantive impact gaining only 12 seats. Independents too made a major dent with 50 seats. The J&K administration held J&K's first-ever District Development Council polls in eight phases from November 28 to December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42%.

