Cracks In MVA? Congress Leader Slams Uddhav, Says Shouldn't Have Resigned From CM Post

As cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government widened after the Supreme Court's observation on the Maharashtra political crisis, Congress accused Uddhav Thackeray of taking the wrong decision last year. Congress said Uddhav Thackeray should have not resigned. Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asserted that Eknath Shinde should step down as Uddhav Thackeray did on moral grounds.

Meanwhile, speaking regarding Supreme Court's judgments, Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "Supreme Court gave a message to the nation. It is a big slap on the horse trading that happened. Our government (Rajasthan govt) got saved, or else this could have happened in Rajasthan as well."

The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its judgment in favour of the Eknath Shinde faction as there will be no impact on the current Maharashtra government.

The five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice PS Narasimha ruled that the status quo ante cannot be restored as Uddhav Thackeray did not face the floor test and tendered his resignation.

In a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas related to the political crisis that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray following a revolt by the Eknath Shinde faction, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud held that House speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was illegal.

However, it further said since Thackeray had resigned without facing the floor test, the governor was justified in inviting Shinde to form government at the behest of the BJP which was the largest political party in the house.