UP Congress Launches Priyanka Vadra Calendar, Plans To Send 10L Copies To Villages, Cities

As the Congress party gears up for its assembly election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, it has released a calendar which has pictures of party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to sources, the 'Priyanka's calendar' will be distributed to every village and city of Uttar Pradesh. Sources further revealed that over 10 lakh copies of this calendar have been printed for distribution.

READ | News Release: Arnab Goswami & Republic To Sue Congress Over Its Lies & Falsehoods

Congress releases 'Priyanka Gandhi calendar'

As per sources, Congress workers have been tasked to reach homes of people with these calendars as a part of cadre and confidence-building exercise. Besides this, Wayanad office of Rahul has already released his calendar. In this 12-page calendar, there are pictures of the Congress General Secretary's interaction with masses for rally's and otherwise. Some of these pictures feature Priyanka Gandhi walking with tribal women to express condolences after Umbha massacre of Sonbhadra, hugging Hatharas victim's mother, saving workers from police's lathi-charge, taking to the streets against CAA-NRC and many others.

READ | Assam Polls: Aiming To Oust BJP, Congress Joins Hands With AIUDF, AGM & 3 Left Parties

Take a look at some of calendar's pages below:

READ | Jolt To Congress: 1000 Workers From Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli Want To Quit; Reach Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Centre

Earlier on January 4, Priyanka Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cruelty and asked how will farmers trust the Centre after being teargassed at Rajasthan-Haryana border. Contrasting the Centre's invitation to hold talks with protesting farmers to the Rewari police's action on Sunday to stop farmers, she reminded the Centre that 60 farmers had died in the protests. Currently, after 10 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the government of India has asked the farmer union leaders to form a panel consisting of farmer leaders and government officials to discuss the laws clause by clause.

READ | UP Minister Slams Congress For Opposing Savarkar Portrait, Cites Indira Gandhi's Tribute