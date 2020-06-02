Cyclone Nisarga: Maha Min Aaditya Thackeray Says, 'All Wards Have Begun Pre-cyclone Preps'

Maharashtra's Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray has urged citizens to follow instructions of local authorities in view of the impending Cyclone Nisarga. Thackeray informed on Tuesday that more 'Dos and Donts' shall be officially released soon. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray also stated that he had a detailed review of preparations to handle the cyclone with Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai and all AMCs, DMCs and ACs for all wards.

This morning, I had a detailed review of the preparations to handle the incoming #CycloneNisarga with the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai Chahal ji and all the AMCs, DMCs and ACs for all wards. While we fight covid, we are prepping ourselves to also deal with cyclone.

(1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 2, 2020

My colleague & guardian minister of Mumbai city @AslamShaikh_MLA ji also has been taking updates and reviews as we prep for this.

We have to safeguard our citizens and the city at large. All the wards have begun the pre cyclone preps. (2/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 2, 2020

CM Uddhav Thackeray ji has also held review meets and all necessary agencies are on stand by to meet emergencies during the #CycloneNisarga and we are reviewing the situation and preps constantly. (3/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 2, 2020

I request all citizens to follow the instructions of all the local authorities strictly as we prepare for the landfall of the cyclone. More Dos and Donts shall be officially released, locally. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 2, 2020

Maha CM shares preparedness plan

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared the preparedness plan for the cyclone. According to the plan, a total of 16 NDRF units have been deployed-- out which 10 have been deployed for rescue operation, while the rest are in reserve. According to the CM, the teams are prepared to tackle the likely damage that could be caused by landslides, heavy rainfall, and so on.

The slum dwellers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area have been instructed to evacuate, while the state government is also moving all the people living in kuccha houses. Further, the state authorities have issued an alert to Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Fishermen have also been called back from the sea and the coast guards have also been notified to not allow any activities. Meanwhile, the state government is also making non-COVID hospitals available.

Cyclone 'Nisarga'

Tropical storm 'Nisarga', which is headed towards the West coast at Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai on Wednesday. IMD chief M Mohapatra told Republic TV that currently there is a deep depression and it will intensify and become a "severe cyclone storm" by Wednesday with a wind speed of 110-120 km/h when it will be crossing the coast of Maharashtra.

According to him, the cyclone's impact will be maximum over Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts and might impact adjoining districts like Palghar, Ratnagiri, and a few districts of Gujarat. He also said that they are expecting tidal waves of about one to two meters high above the astronomical tides.

