TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Claims 'CAA Is Not Happening'; Boasts 'will Win 250+ Seats'

Lashing out at Home Minister Amit Shah, TMC's Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday, alleged that 'CAA was not going to happen in reality' while addressing a rally in 24 South Paragnas. Countering BJP's claims assuring Matua community of citizenship, Banerjee asked 'How did you become the PM with their votes?'. He also boasted that with Mamata Banerjee at the 'steering wheel', the Trinamool government will be re-elected with over 250 seats.

Home Minister Amit Shah proclaims 'No Muslim will lose citizenship due to CAA', slams Oppn

Banerjee: 'CAA is not happening'

"PM Modi and BJP are misleading our country on CAA. They have said CAA will be implemented after the vaccination drive. CAA passed in 2019 Dec. It has been two years. Now they are saying it will be implemented after vaccination drive, it means it's not happening in reality," he said.

He added, "They are promising to give citizenship to the Matuas. If Matuas are not citizens, how did you become the PM with their votes? If they are illegal, you are illegal too. You must resign. HM too must resign."

Commenting on the recent disengagement in LAC, he said, "Why don't you dare to go to Arunachal and wash off Chinese infiltrators from our land? We want strict action against the infiltrators - be it from Pak, China, Nepal, Bangladesh. Chinese are having control over Galwan valley and Prime Minister & Home Minister are saying they will drive away infiltrators from Bengal. Whom are they fooling? PM is spreading fake news and trying to win elections as he had done previously."

Shah on CAA: 'No Muslim will lose citizenship

On Thursday, addressing a 'Poriboton' rally in Bengal's Thakurnagar, Home Minster Amit Shah spoke on CAA assuring that no Muslim will lose citizenship due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Lashing out at the Opposition for 'misleading people', Shah said that BJP only wished to give citizenship to people who have lived in India for 70 years. Amit Shah flagged off the fourth round of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' from Cooch Behar before holding a rally in Thakurnagar.

"Opposition is trying misleading people, they tell people that they will lose their citizenship. As the Home Minister of India, I want to say that no Muslim will lose their citizenship, There is no such provision in the law. We just want to give citizenship to people who are living here for 70 years and still are not citizens of this country," said Shah adding that the rules of CAA are yet to be framed and the law will be acted upon after COVID vaccination is completed. Bengal, which had witnessed violent anti-CAA protests, will go to polls in April-May.

