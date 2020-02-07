'Degree From WhatsApp Univ': Congress' Jab At PM Modi Over Qoute On Omar Abdullah

Congress on Friday trained guns on PM Narendra Modi alleging that he wrongly attributed a statement to former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah based on a satirical website called 'Faking News'. PM Modi had on Thursday said Omar previously asserted that scrapping Article 370 "would bring an earthquake that will separate Kashmir from India".

However, according to a media report, such a statement was quoted way back in 2014 on fakingnews.com, which is popular on social media for posting satirical content often attributing made-up quotes to politicians for good humour. In a tweet, the official handle of Congress said, "Modi quotes a satirical website, literally called "Faking News" to justify his draconian actions against former J&K CM Omar Abdullah. This is what happens when the only degree you have is from WhatsApp University."

PM in Parliament

Replying to the President's address during the Motion of Thanks, PM Modi said, "Mehbooba Mufti said, 'India has cheated Kashmir. It seems we picked the wrong side in 1947'. Omar Abdullah had said 'Removing Article 370 would bring an earthquake that will separate Kashmir from India'. Farooq Abdullah said 'If Article 370 is removed, there will be no one in the valley to unfurl the Indian flag'. Can any person devoted to the Indian constitution ever accept this?"

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti under PSA

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were booked under the under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Thursday. Sources report that the documents and the papers have been signed by the Jammu-Kashmir government. Sources reported that the former CMs' detention was set to end on Friday.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah's father, NC Chief Farooq Abdullah (another ex-CM) was placed on detention under PSA. The Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti have been under detention ever since Jammu and Kashmir state's special status was scrapped and its bifurcation into two Union Territories announced in August 2019.

