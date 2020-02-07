Union Budget
Rahul Gandhi Rages At PM Modi After Congress MPs Charge At BJP Neta To Defend His Honour

Politics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trained his guns at PM Modi for his tube light barb against him saying that the PM doesn't behave in a Prime Ministerial way.

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tube light barb saying that the PM doesn't behave in a Prime Ministerial way. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said, "The PM has a particular status and way of behaving. Our PM doesn't have those rules and doesn't behave in a Prime Ministerial way." 

READ | LS Erupts At Modi's 'Speaking 30 Mins, Current Reaching Some Tube Lights Only Now' Jibe

Tube light barb

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Modi in his reply to the debate on President's Motion of Thanks, responded to Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' attack. "I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in six months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

After the Prime Minister's remark, the entire Opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rose to criticise him. PM Modi responded to this interruption with a witty response, saying, "I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tube lights are like this."

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Parl Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi Narrates Cong's 'manhandling' To Defend Rahul Gandhi

Ruckus in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi's remark came after the Lok Sabha erupted in chaos as his Congress MPs marched to the well to protest against Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's criticism over his controversial 'danda' comment. The PM had taken a swipe at the former Congress president on Thursday over his previous remark suggesting that unemployed youth will soon lathi-charge the PM over the unemployment problem. Speaker OM Birla was forced to adjourn the proceedings of the House till 1 pm.

READ | Dramatic Scuffle In Lok Sabha: Cong MPs Charge At BJP Neta To Defend Rahul Gandhi's Honour

READ | PM Modi's Fiery Response To Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' Garners Praise From Netizen

Published:
COMMENT
