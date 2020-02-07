Rahul Gandhi Rages At PM Modi After Congress MPs Charge At BJP Neta To Defend His Honour

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tube light barb saying that the PM doesn't behave in a Prime Ministerial way. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said, "The PM has a particular status and way of behaving. Our PM doesn't have those rules and doesn't behave in a Prime Ministerial way."

The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of 🇮🇳 can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2020

Tube light barb

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Modi in his reply to the debate on President's Motion of Thanks, responded to Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' attack. "I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in six months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

After the Prime Minister's remark, the entire Opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rose to criticise him. PM Modi responded to this interruption with a witty response, saying, "I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tube lights are like this."

Ruckus in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi's remark came after the Lok Sabha erupted in chaos as his Congress MPs marched to the well to protest against Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's criticism over his controversial 'danda' comment. The PM had taken a swipe at the former Congress president on Thursday over his previous remark suggesting that unemployed youth will soon lathi-charge the PM over the unemployment problem. Speaker OM Birla was forced to adjourn the proceedings of the House till 1 pm.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm after uproar over Rahul Gandhi's earlier statement 'Ye jo Narendra Modi bhashan de raha hai, 6 mahine baad ye ghar se bahar nahi nikal payega. Hindustan ke yuva isko aisa danda marenge'. pic.twitter.com/ewuWBaPKKW — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

