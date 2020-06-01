Delhi BJP Takes To Streets, Accuses Kejriwal Govt of Under-reporting COVID-19 Deaths

The principal opposition party in Delhi, BJP on Monday protested against AAP-ruled Delhi government over rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. BJP accused AAP of fudging data of the number of people who had died of coronavirus in Delhi. The saffron party protested across the city in 70 assembly constituencies.

During the protest, Delhi BJP leaders were seen holding posters which read 'Kejriwal lied people died', protesters had put black masks on their face as a symbol of protest and maintained social distancing while protesting at Cannaught Place area of Delhi.

Read: Delhi: Palpable Excitement As Railway Services Resume; Hazrat Nizamuddin Open For Business

"We waited for three months, even we know that it's not the time to protest. We are doing a symbolic protest here. Neither we are raising slogans or giving a speech, we could have gathered a large number of people, but we are maintaining social distancing and putting masks on our face. Kejriwal government has spent 150 crore rupees on advertisements and he is busy in only giving ads. Thousands of migrants left their houses, people are not getting ration, and patients are not getting beds in hospitals of Delhi. The biggest crime he has done by hiding the data of COVID deaths in Delhi and today, we are protesting against this in 70 assembly constituencies" said senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju.

Read: Delhi's Markets To Open & Borders To Close; CM Kejriwal Asks Citizens For 'Unlock 1' Input

'Ambulance services have collapsed in Delhi'

"Let's see the figures (of COVID deaths in Delhi), Kejriwal is lying on the death figures in Delhi. Figures which Arvind Kejriwal government is releasing are not in accordance with the figures of the crematorium. Ambulance services have collapsed in Delhi, people are roaming from one hospital to another," added RP Singh, BJP leader.

Amidst this massive political fight over the COVID-19 death toll in the national capital, the Delhi government has sent showcause notice to various hospitals across the national capital. In its official health bulletin, the Kejriwal government has asked hospitals like AIIMS, LNJP, RML, and Safdarjung to explain the reason for the delay in reporting of death cases.

Read: Delhi Airport Sets Up Dedicated Area To Sanitise Cabs Before Pick Up

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: 'Unlock 1' Begins As India Sees 8392 New Cases; Tally At 190,535

(Image credits: @BJP4Delhi)