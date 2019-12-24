'Have Nothing To Hide': Kejriwal Exudes Confidence To Go Through Any Kind Of Scrutiny

After a journalist from Delhi cited his sources and said that the AAP government may have a Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe coming up, CM Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that he is ready for any kind of scrutiny. Arvind Kejriwal also stated that the AAP government has been appreciated by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for their work. He also asserted that people serving the public should always be ready for any kind of scrutiny.

Arvind Kejriwal on the probe

We welcome any kind of scrutiny. We have nothing to hide. CAG has already appreciated our work after its audit. CBI has given us clean chit on multiple occasions. Any new investigations are welcome.



People who r in public life shud always be ready for any scrutiny. https://t.co/Cov70vKXO9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2019

CBI probe claims

A journalist from Delhi took to the microblogging website, Twitter and claimed that one of his sources say that CBI is being pressurised to start a “fresh probe” against AAP govt. These claims surface as a CBI probe was initiated against DK Shivakumar and Sharad Pawar ahead of Karnataka bypolls and Maharashtra assembly elections. The opposition leaders have condemned these probes.

Little birdie says “As Delhi assembly elections near, pressure being exerted on CBI to initiate a fresh probe against AAP Govt.”



Hmm. Let’s see what does the caged parrot do !! — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) December 24, 2019

CM Kejriwal on Jharkhand polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Jharkhand Assembly poll results appear to be a verdict against the NRC and CAA. He said that this loss for BJP reflects the public reaction to their "arrogance". The AAP supremo also said that BJP leaders had "aggressively" campaigned in the last two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, raising the issues related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"So it appears that the people of at least one state have conclusively given their verdict that they do not want it (CAA and NRC)," he said at a press conference.

