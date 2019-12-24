Kejriwal Govt Releases 'AAP Ka Report Card' Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal along with his other ministers on Tuesday presented a report of the work done by his government in the past five years in a press conference. The report card has been released ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled early next year. The 'AAP ka Report Card' describes the top 10 achievements of the Delhi government in the past five years and it will be taken to 35 lakh households in the national capital as part of a door-to-door campaign, according to the party.

'It is our responsibility to present the report card of our performance'

"We are Sevak (servant) of the public and it is our responsibility to present the report card of our performance. "The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years," Kejriwal said.

'Women in Delhi are very happy now'

The Delhi CM said that for the security of women, his government has taken many steps. "Delhi is the only country in the world where the work of installation of 2,80,000 CCTV cameras has started. 1,40,000 cameras are already installed and the remaining are being installed. Delhi is the only city in this country where women can travel in buses free of cost. Women are very happy, he said." Kejriwal added, "Installation of 2 lakh streetlights will commence from December 26. We're ready to install 20 lakh streetlights if necessary but we won't compromise on women safety." He also spoke about medical facilities and electricity provided to the people of Delhi.

“When we came to power only 58% of households in Delhi had access to water which have now increased to 93%. The remaining 7% will soon .”

Listing quality education and free health facility as its top achievement, Kejriwal said, “In 70 years, 17,000 classrooms were made in government schools in Delhi. In five years, we have made 20,000 new classrooms. All other states together would not have made these many classrooms.”

On regularizing unauthorised colonies in the capital, Kejriwal, without naming the Prime Minister said, “It's easy to talk about unauthorised colonies, but it's difficult to work for them. Talks can happen from Ramlila Maidan, but work doesn't happen. We have spent Rs 8,000 crore in the last five years in unauthorised colonies."

The Aam Aadmi Party won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

