Delhi Polls Coming, Kejriwal Retweets Congress Offering Help In Doorstep Service Delivery

In a curious show of solidarity with Congress, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, said that his government was ready to aide the Madhya Pradesh Congress with its newly launched Home delivery services of government papers. He offered to learn from the Kamal Nath government's experiences after the MP government launched home delivery services for birth-death certificate, address proof, etc in Indore. This comment comes just before the Delhi polls where AAP faces tough competition from BJP and Congress.

Kejriwal lauds MP govt

Great to know this. If u need any help, do let us know. We will also learn from ur experiences https://t.co/Ysg3gBGuO3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 22, 2020

Delhi govt's Doorstep Service Delivery

The Kejriwal government had launched a similar system called the Doorstep Service Delivery (DSD) in September 2018. As per reports, the Delhi government rolled 40 key services from seven departments which could be availed by any Delhite by calling the toll-free number 1076 and registering the details of the documents to be sent. The resident is visited by a govt official who collects the details in person from the applicants' home on the appointed time. The services include certificates for marriage, birth, caste, income and disability, besides driving licenses, ration cars, domiciles, and water connections.

Kejriwal files nomination

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday filed his nomination from New Delhi constituency after a 6-hour wait. As per reports, at least 50 independent candidates are waiting to register at the Jamnagar House in Delhi. Kejriwal was scheduled to file nominations on Monday, January 20, but could not as his roadshow delayed the process. Kejriwal faces Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

