Delhi Congress Demands Emergency Allowance For Coronavirus Warriors Amid Lockdown

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary demanded special emergency allowance for frontline corona warriors including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, police personnel, Corona positive patients and other patients who are fighting against Coronavirus. He wrote that the party is with the government in the fight against the deadly virus but highlighted the shortcomings.

"In Lok Nayak Hospital, nurses who were asked to quarantine themselves after treating COVID-19 patients have been provided accommodation in the same building that houses both infected patients as well as those displaying symptoms. But instead of offering single rooms with attached bathrooms to the nurses, who have all been in close contact with COVID-19 patients, the hospital has asked two nurses to share a room. Doctors and nurses are assaulted and misbehaved in Vishnu Staff Nurse of Action Balaji Hospital by Delhi Police" the Congress alleged in its letter.

See the letter here:

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhary slammed the Chief Minister for not giving time to the Congress to highlight the issues and said even the LG did not meet

Further, the state unit of Congress alleged that Coronavirus patients are not being treated effectively due to the lack of facilities and testing kits. Other patients are facing difficulty to have treatment of their diseases. PPE kits are not available to all the doctors and nurses who are in immediate contact with the Coronavirus patients.

"The Coronavirus positive people are kept in bad conditions and are not treated properly, even left without attendants, they are also not getting proper care and treatment, like Doctors and attendants, are not visiting them. The Corona positive patients and those who have been quarantined should be provided counselling services to prepare them psychologically to undergo treatment or quarantine," the letter read.

Additionally, the party alleged that there are less than 100 ventilators in the hospitals which are designated for COVID-19 treatment by Delhi Government. The party also demanded proper treatment to patients other than corona positive patients and alleged that there are reports that the patients with serious conditions have been waiting outside Delhi Government's GTB at East Delhi, Ambedkar Hospital at Rohini and GB Pant Hospital.

The total number of positive cases in Delhi is 1154 with the death toll of 24. Meanwhile, the total number of Coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 9152, including 856 cured and 308 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(with agencies input)