Delhi BJP MPs And PM Modi Invited For Kejriwal's 'Delhi-specific' Swearing-in Ceremony

As the national capital gears for the oath taking ceremony on February 16, CM designate Arvind Kejriwal has invited the seven BJP MPs who hail from Delhi to be a part, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The seven MPs are Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Singh that have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. The oath-taking ceremony is said to be “Delhi specific” and hence neither chief ministers of other states nor any politicians outside Delhi have been invited for the ceremony.

Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Arvind Kejriwal, who returned to power in Delhi with a landslide victory, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan. Unlike the previous swearing-in ceremonies, no Chief Minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony, said a senior party leader on Thursday.

Kejriwal will take oath as Chief Minister for a third term in a "Delhi-specific" ceremony, AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told PTI. "No Chief Minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi," he said. "Kejriwal will take the oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than in 2015, while BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, up from three in 2015, Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister.

