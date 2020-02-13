'Dear Arvind Kejriwal, After Your Grand Win, Just Do One Thing...': Kapil Mishra Appeals

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive victory on Thursday by bagging 62 seats, BJP's Kapil Mishra has urged CM-elect Arvind Kejriwal to clear the file of "Tukde Tukde gang". He was referring to the charge sheet by Delhi police in 2016 on then JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and eight others alleging that they raised anti-India slogans. However, the Delhi government did not sanction the charge sheet to be filed.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said: "Dear Arvind Kejriwal. You have five years to do politics. Just do one thing in the joy of this grand victory - Clear the file of the Tukde Tukde gang. The court has also said repeatedly that there is a big burden in the minds of Delhiites that the Tukde Tukde gang is still free."

Dear @ArvindKejriwal -



राजनीति करने के लिए पांच साल पड़े है



अभी इस भव्य जीत की खुशी में बस एक काम कर दीजिए -



टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग की फाइल क्लियर कर दीजिए🙏



कोर्ट भी बार बार कह चुका हैं



बड़ा बोझ है दिल्ली वालों के मन में कि टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग अभी तक आज़ाद है — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 13, 2020

Mishra's Communal campaign

Stoking communal controversy Mishra had said that AAP should rename itself as 'Muslim League'. He had claimed that the AAP is playing divisive, vote-bank politics to seek votes of the Muslim community. Mishra on January 23, posted an extremely controversial tweet, equating the February 8 Delhi Assembly election as a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi. Moreover, he refused to apologise for his statement and remarked that he was unafraid of speaking the truth. Following his statement, he faced a 48-hour ban and the Delhi Police also filed an FIR in this regard. Mishra lost the polls from Model Town constituency against AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by over 10,000 votes.

Delhi assembly elections result

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than in 2015, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night. While BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, up from three in 2015, Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister.