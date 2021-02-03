Delhi Police Releases Photos Of 20 Accused Involved In Red Fort Breach On Jan 26; See Pics

The Delhi police released the pictures of at least 20 accused on Tuesday, who were involved in the violence that broke out in Delhi on Republic Day. On January 26, the capital witnessed violence during the tractor parade organised by the protesting farmer unions over the demand of revoking the three Agricultural Laws. The Red Fort was breached as some of the protesters entered the premises driving tractors, while some of them hoisted their religious flags, after allegedly removing the national flag which was unfurled by Prime Minister on Independence day.

READ | Delhi Police Conducts Raids To Nab Suspects Hoisting Flag At Red Fort On Republic Day

So far the police have received 1,700 video clips and CCTV footages related to the violence from the public and seeking help from the forensic experts to analyse the material and identify of the culprits. The Delhi police, on Friday also issued an appeal in leading newspapers asking common people to share any evidence or information regarding the violence.

READ | Delhi Police Hires 200 Forensic Experts To Nail January 26 Violence Accused

On Tuesday, while speaking to media Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said he was "surprised" that there were no questions raised when the Delhi Police was attacked during the Republic Day violence and dismissed criticism on the multi-level barricading at various borders.

"I'm surprised that when tractors were used, Police was attacked, barricades were broken on 26th no questions were raised. What did we do now? We've just strengthened barricading so that it's not broken again," the commissioner told media.

READ | Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu, Gangster Lakha Sadana Booked For Red Fort Violence On R-Day

Delhi Police Hires 200 Forensic Experts

To nab accused with more forensic evidence, the Delhi Police has hired 200 forensic experts who will help them in nailing the accused by gathering forensic evidence for them. After Jan 26 violence the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava has chaired several meetings and discussed how to tackle similar episodes in the future. SN Srivastava also discussed how to prosecute all offenders after evaluating inputs from forensic experts who are currently conducting their investigation.

READ | Centre Seeks ASI Report On Damages Caused To The Red Fort During Violent Protests On R-Day