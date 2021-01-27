Centre Seeks ASI Report On Damages Caused To The Red Fort During Violent Protests On R-Day

A day after the farmers' tractor rally took a violent turn and breached the Red Fort, the Ministry of Culture & Tourism has sought a report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) assessing the damages caused to the historic monument. As per sources, the ASI report will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Union Minister of Culture & Tourism Prahlad Patel had visited the Red Fort on Wednesday morning to take stock of the damages caused. The ASI report is expected to be submitted by today evening.

Protestors breach Red Fort

Patel visited the ramparts of the Red Fort to assess the damage done to the structure during the riots that unleashed in the capital after a tractor rally led by farmers turned violent and indulged in clashes with the police. Hours after farmers breached the Red Fort on Tuesday, Republic's ground report from inside the historic monument showed the havoc wreaked by the protestors. The violent demonstration by hundreds who breached the Red Fort following clashes with the police saw protestors wreck carnage as they left behind shattered glasses and bricks. Moreover, visuals also showed that the lock was broken and the door leading inside the Red Fort was dented.

Deviating from the designated route for the proposed tractor parade, a section of protesting farmers who were pushed back by the police from the ITO in Central Delhi, drove their tractors to the Red Fort complex. A large number of protestors breached the ramparts of the fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag atop its podium. Security at the monument has been heightened to avoid any untoward situation. Besides, all ways to the Red fort have also been closed to visitors and tourists until further orders. Traffic movement has been diverted, avoiding no individual from travelling close to one kilometre of the fort.

Delhi Police books farmers' leaders

After the violent protests on Wednesday which saw over 300 police personnel sustain injuries, the Delhi Police has booked some of the farmers' leaders as it cracks down on the violent episode. Some of the prominent farmers' leaders who have been booked include - Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Baljeet Singh, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rakesh Tikait and Joginder Singh Ugraha. Meanwhile, an SIT has been formed to probe the violence on January 26. The leaders have been booked for violating the NOC that was given by the Delhi Police.

