Delhi Police Rubbishes AAP's Claims Of CM Kejriwal Being Under House Arrest; Shows Proof

The Delhi Police has rubbished Aam Aadmi Party's claim that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest after his visit to a farmers' protest site at the Singhu Border on Monday. Refuting the AAP’s allegations, DCP of North Delhi, Anto Alphonse, issued a statement and shared a picture of the entrance of the CM's house to prove that his movements have not been restricted.

"This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all," he said in a tweet.

“Our forces have been deployed at the CM’s residence to avoid any clashes between AAP and any other parties. He is not under house arrest. CM Kejriwal had left his residence at 8 pm on Monday and returned around 10 pm. There was no problem,” Alphonse added.

This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020

AAP accuses Delhi police of putting CM Kejriwal under house arrest

The ruling AAP government had earlier accused the Delhi Police of putting CM Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he met with the protesting farmers at Singhu Border on Monday. In a tweet, the party claimed that "No one was permitted to leave or enter his residence."

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addressing a news conference alleged, "After CM’s return from the Singhu Border, the Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry," he said.

CM met farmers at Singhu border y'day. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' & support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry: Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP pic.twitter.com/I5ZMEOvzAc — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence: Saurabh Bharadwaj https://t.co/uuz6HrR6xd — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister visits Singhu border

Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government. Kejriwal was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the brief visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border.

"I checked the arrangements. We received a lot of pressure to allow the use of stadiums as temporary prisons but we did not give permission and I feel this helped the movement. Since then, our party MLAs and ministers have been involved in ensuring that farmers do not face any discomfort," he said.

The AAP had announced that it will hold a peaceful demonstration in the national capital on Tuesday in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting on Delhi's borders demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws. The party has extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' and Rai appealed to all citizens to extend their support to it.

