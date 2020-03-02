Delhi Violence: Congress' Sadhbhawna Committees Send Relief Material To Victims

The Congress on Sunday formed 'Sadhbhawna' Committees to send relief material to all the victims of the Delhi violence. According to reports, the party renamed its district and block committees to 'Sadbhawna committees' and is trying to bridge the gap between the communities.

Earlier, a five-member Congress delegation committee was formed to visit the violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi in order to take stock of the situation. The committee included Shakti Singh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Sushmita Dev, Mukul Wasnik and Kumari Shelja. According to report, members of the committee will prepare a report on the current situation in the national capital and submit it to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

DSGMC provides relief to violence-hit victims

Earlier on February 27, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee organised relief camps for victims and provided 'langar' in the violence-hit areas in the national capital. As per reports, the committee also provided medicine to the people in the areas.

अव्वल अल्लाह नूर उपाया कुदरत के सब बंदे,

एक नूर ते सब जग उपजिआ कौन भले को मंदे

🙏🏻

दिल्ली गुरुद्वारा कमेटी दंगा पीड़ितों को लंगर सेवा प्रदान कर रही है। लंगर छकने वाले ये लोग हिंदू भी हैं, मुस्लिम भी और सिख भी!



Video of Shri Ram Colony, Karawal Nagar@republic @ANI @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/ZS5033xWkH — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 27, 2020

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 45 and injuring over 200. While the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, the police had filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

On Tuesday, as tensions ran high in the nationals capital, Arun Modern Senior Secondary School situated in North East Delhi's Brijpuri area was burned down by a mob - fortunately, no students or staff were present at the premises. Similarly, Rajdhani Public School and DPR school in Shiv Vihar met with the same fate, where gates have been damaged, furniture burned, school books and bags burned, windows and doors damaged. CBSE has postponed board exams in the area scheduled till February 29.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Source: ANI)