Lunch Diplomacy: Mamata Benerjee Raises Delhi Violence Issue At EZC Meet With Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday raised the Delhi violence issue at the 24th Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Odisha.

Speaking to the media about the discussion in the EZC meeting, Mamata expressed sadness over the ongoing Delhi violence and said that there is an urgent need to restore normalcy in Delhi. She also addressed the need to help the victims and affected families.

The West Bengal Chief Minister noted that several people, including one police constable and an IB staffer, were killed in the violence. She also requested the government to ensure that peace and harmony prevail in the country.

Mamata Banerjee further said that any problem face in one part of the country soon spreads to other areas as well. so the Centre must ensure harmony is maintained in the country.

READ | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Appeals For 'peace' As Violence Escalates In Delhi

No discussion over CAA, NRC and NPR

The Bengal CM also said that no discussion was held on the National Register of Citizenship (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Mamata Banerjee said that those discussions were not even on the agenda. As the delegates did not raise the issue, other members also remained silent on the matter. She said that there was no discussion on law and order either.

She also raised several demands concerning West Bengal at the EZC meeting, such as the GST revenues, devolution of funds, and assistance for disaster relief.

Mamata Banerjee informed the Centre that the delay in receiving GST revenue dues has led to financial crunch in the state. She also demanded an increase in the devolution of funds to states. The Chief Minister pointed out that West Bengal has also not received Central assistance for twin cyclones Fani and Bulbul.

READ | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Pens Poem On Delhi Violence, Titles It 'Hell'

Mamata Banerjee shares meal with Amit Shah & Naveen Patnaik in Odisha

Amid the ongoing 24th EZC Meet, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, took to Twitter to share a rare photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Home Minister Amit Shah sharing a meal together.

Patnaik also shared photos of the meeting which aimed at strengthening National Integration & fostering healthy Centre-State relations. The photo also featured other leaders like Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sharing a meal of 'home-cooked Odia delicacies'.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Shares A Meal With Shah, Patnaik In Odisha; 'no CAA Talks' Held

READ | Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee In Pro-CAA Rally, Hours After Sharing A Meal With Her

(Photo: PTI)