NCP's Sharad Pawar Accuses BJP Of Instigating Violence As It 'could Not Win Delhi Polls'

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday accused the BJP government of instigating violence in the national capital by "promoting communalism." He further alleged that the party is burning Delhi because of its defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at a public event in Mumbai, Pawar said, "The national capital has been burning since the last few days. The ruling party at the Centre could not win the Delhi Assembly polls and tried to divide the society by promoting communalism."

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

Schools vandalised in Delhi violence

On Tuesday, as tensions ran high in the nationals capital, Arun Modern Senior Secondary School situated in North East Delhi's Brijpuri area was burned down by a mob - fortunately, no students or staff were present at the premises. Similarly, Rajdhani Public School and DPR school in Shiv Vihar met with the same fate, where gates have been damaged, furniture burned, school books and bags burned, windows and doors damaged. CBSE has postponed board exams in the area scheduled till February 29.

The Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 45 and injuring over 200. While the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, the police had filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

(With ANI Inputs)