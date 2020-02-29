The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Congress Leader Ishrat Jahan Arrested For Allegedly Inciting Violence During Delhi Riots

Law & Order

On Saturday, Congress leader Ishrat Jahan was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody for trying to incite people during the North-east Delhi violence

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

On Saturday, former Municipal Councillor and current Congress leader Ishrat Jahan was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody for trying to incite people during the violence in North-east Delhi. Ishrat Jahan was mentioned in a Delhi Police FIR and was accused of giving provocative speeches during the time of extreme communal tension in North-East Delhi. The police have stated that her speech had incited the mob to lead an attack as well. The police has also mentioned the names of 5-7 other local Congress leaders who were involved in the mob attack.

Read: Complaints filed against WSJ on alleged misreporting of IB officer's murder in Delhi riots

Jahan had been previously arrested by the police on February 26 for her provocation and charged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. Now she has been taken into judicial custody. 

Read: Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma martyred; body recovered amid Delhi violence

'Does not deserve bail at this stage' 

On Friday, Ishrat Jahan's bail plea was rejected by a Delhi Court headed by Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta. While pronouncing his order, Judge Naveen Gupta had said, “The nature of the case slapped against Jahan is very serious. When the law enforcement personnel are attacked in the manner as reflected in FIR and that too, in full public view, such deeds erodes the public confidence in the ability of police officers to do their duty… The accused (Jahan), despite being a woman, does not deserve bail at this stage.”

Jahan had been protesting at Delhi's Khureji Khas against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) since January 13. She was allegedly involved in blocking Khajuri Khas road along with other protesters as well. 

Read: Delhi Violence: Family of martyred IB officer Ankit Sharma alleges AAP neta's involvement

Read: Delhi violence: Martyred IB official Ankit Sharma's kin opens up on his death

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS USES PIGEON ANALOGY ON BJP
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
MAHA CM REVIEWS MUMBAI METRO
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
FIRE IN CHENNAI OIL WAREHOUSE