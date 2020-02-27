Delhi Violence Incidents Are Nothing Short Of A Blot On Our Country: Union Min Ram Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday stated that the outbreak of violence in the national capital amid US President Donald Trump's visit showcased the country in poor light adding that the incidents of violence were not only lamentable but also heart-wrenching. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said that the news of Delhi violence was being shown in contrast to the image of the US President and that this kind of incident is nothing short of a blot on our country.

Furthermore, Paswan expressed that he was happy to see NSA Ajit Doval taking charge of the situation and added that he wants to thank Doval for visiting aggrieved people and for assuring them security. The Union Minister has also urged the people of Delhi to maintain law and order as he said that we do not want to tarnish the image of India's capital.

NSA Doval reigns in control

After reviewing the situation in violence-hit areas of Delhi, NSA Ajit Doval met Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday and briefed him about the situation in the national capital. Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik and the Director of the Delhi Intelligence Bureau were also present in the meeting chaired by the Home Minister. Earlier in the day, it was reported that NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control.

Violence in the national capital

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 34 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, the Home Minister and others met to review the current situation. Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace. On PM's and Home Minister's orders, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited several places and briefed the Home Minister about the situation.

