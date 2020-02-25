The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chidambaram Tells Centre To Abandon CAA Till SC's Verdict As Delhi Violence Escalates

Politics

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram issued a strong condemnation of the violence that broke out in Delhi and blamed the Centre for exacerbating the situation.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chidambaram

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram issued a strong condemnation of the violence that broke out in Delhi. Reminding that the Congress had warned about the “deeply divisive” nature of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he reckoned that the common man was paying the price because of “insensitive” leaders. Moreover, he urged the Centre to declare that the CAA would not be implemented until the SC announced its verdict on the validity of the legislation. Thereafter, he opined that the CAA should be immediately abandoned.  

Read: BJP's Amit Malviya Communalises Shocking Delhi Violence; Calls It 'Islamic Onslaught'

Read: Anupam Kher Condoles Delhi Head Constable's Death, Demands 'culprit Be Caught & Punished'

Violence in the national capital

On Monday, violence broke out in several areas in North-east Delhi such as Maujpur in clashes over the CAA. Several vehicles, shops, and houses were torched in the region. Head Constable Ratan Lal who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri and 4 civilians lost their lives. On the other hand, 105 people including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were injured in the clashes.  

After undergoing surgery, Sharma is conscious and now out of danger. To control the situation, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.  Union Home Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of various political parties pertaining to the law and order situation in the national capital at noon.

Read: Dropped From Delhi School Visit, CM Kejriwal Opines On Melania's Visit To Happiness Class

Read: Delhi Violence: Amanatullah Khan Questions Amit Shah's Silence, Urges Centre To Hold Talks

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SWAMY ADVISES SHAH TO CALL IN ARMY
KULDEEP SENGAR LOSES ASSEMBY SEAT
WATCH: MELANIA'S 'HAPPINESS CLASS'
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
MANOJ TIWARI SLAMS JAVED AKHTAR
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS