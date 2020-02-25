Chidambaram Tells Centre To Abandon CAA Till SC's Verdict As Delhi Violence Escalates

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram issued a strong condemnation of the violence that broke out in Delhi. Reminding that the Congress had warned about the “deeply divisive” nature of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he reckoned that the common man was paying the price because of “insensitive” leaders. Moreover, he urged the Centre to declare that the CAA would not be implemented until the SC announced its verdict on the validity of the legislation. Thereafter, he opined that the CAA should be immediately abandoned.

The violence in Delhi yesterday and the loss of lives are most shocking and deserve the strongest condemnation. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 25, 2020

We had warned that CAA was deeply divisive and should be repealed or abandoned. Our warning fell on deaf ears. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 25, 2020

Even now it is not too late. The government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protesters and declare that the CAA will be kept in abeyance until the Supreme Court pronounced on its validity. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 25, 2020

India has lived with the Citizenship Act 1955 without the amendment. Why does the Act need an amendment now? The amendment (CAA) should be abandoned forthwith. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 25, 2020

Violence in the national capital

On Monday, violence broke out in several areas in North-east Delhi such as Maujpur in clashes over the CAA. Several vehicles, shops, and houses were torched in the region. Head Constable Ratan Lal who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri and 4 civilians lost their lives. On the other hand, 105 people including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were injured in the clashes.

After undergoing surgery, Sharma is conscious and now out of danger. To control the situation, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. Union Home Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of various political parties pertaining to the law and order situation in the national capital at noon.

