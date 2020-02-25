Anupam Kher Condoles Delhi Head Constable's Death, Demands 'culprit Be Caught & Punished'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher condemned the violence that broke out in Delhi on Monday and sent condolences to the family of the head constable who lost his life during the clashes that left India's capital in flames. Asserting that the 'culprit' be caught and punished, Anupam Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened and angered by the on-duty killing of head constable #RatanLal". Read below-

Anupam Kher condoles the death of head constable

Deeply saddened and angered by the on duty killing of head constable #RatanLal. Catch the culprit and punish the guilty. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #OmShanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xZsUGf75Y0 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 25, 2020

In a massive escalation of the tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, a shocking amount of violence was witnessed, with vehicles and buses being torched, establishments being destroyed and people being injured in stone-pelting and by other violent means, particularly in Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri, while four civilians have been killed. According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations.

Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

MHA states 'situation under control'

Amid the rampant violence witnessed in New Delhi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday said that senior officers of the Delhi police are in the field. Assuring that sufficient forces have been deployed, he added that the situation was under control. Meanwhile, MoS MHA Reddy alleged that the violence was orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Trump's visit to India. The Home Minister has held a meeting over the clashes.

