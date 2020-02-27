'Delhi Violence Preplanned': After Congress, NCP's Nawab Malik Demands Shah's Resignation

In the backdrop of the Delhi violence that has claimed over 30 lives so far, NCP leader Nawab Malik has slammed the Central Government calling it Centre’s failure to maintain peace in the national capital. Nawab Malik further went on to claim that the riots were a preplanned conspiracy, alleging that the police were given orders not to act. He demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and the arrest of Kapil Mishra. Malik also cited the Supreme Court’s remarks of Delhi Police. The Supreme Court On Wednesday said that it is for the law enforcement administration to ensuring that the environment is conducive and called out “lack of professionalism” by police.

“The way the Supreme Court has taken a stand that it will not allow creating a situation like 1984. Supreme Court has said that lives could have been saved. It indicates that this riot was preplanned and police was having some kind of orders not to act and definitely the ruling party people are behind this kind of riot which is very dangerous and the government has failed to maintain peace in Delhi. We demand Amit Shah to resign, he doesn’t have a moral right to stay in the office of Home Ministry,” the NCP leader said.

“Case should be registered against Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur. Nobody is above law. They must be arrested and Anurag Thakur must be expelled from the government,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, the Home Minister and others met to review the current situation. Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace. On PM's and Home Minister's orders, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited several places and briefed the Home Minister about the situation.

