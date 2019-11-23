Milind Deora Quotes 'The Godfather' While Commenting On Surprising Maha Government

Hectic parlays come to an end in Maharashtra as the coalition of BJP and NCP bring down curtains to the formation of the government. In a big political surprise, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning on November 23. On the basis of this development, Congress leader Milind Deora quoting 'The Godfather' posted a tweet.

Milind Deora's tweet

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer ~ @godfathermovie pic.twitter.com/h6AaX4WJdn — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) November 23, 2019

Fadnavis thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Uddhav as CM?

Earlier on November 22, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each.

BJP-Shiv Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the State is yet to see a government formed while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

