Milind Deora Recalls 'Street Fighting Man' Lyrics As Sachin Pilot Patches Up With Congress

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for addressing his camp's grievances after meeting top party leaders in New Delhi. After what appeared the end of the crisis, party leader Milind Deora recalled the lyrics of a song "Street Fighting Man".

'...to play is a compromise solution'

"Hey! Think the time is right for a palace revolution But where I live the game to play is a compromise solution," Deora tweeted the lyrics of "Street Fighting Man", a song by English rock band the Rolling Stones.

Hey! Think the time is right for a palace revolution

But where I live the game to play is compromise solution

~ @RollingStones https://t.co/ZcZTEZK2bT — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) August 10, 2020

Earlier in 2019, it was Deora who suggested the names of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot for the post of Congress President after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post.

'I don't crave for any post'

Soon after his patch-up talks with senior Congress leaders, Sachin Pilot on Monday night said that he has never hankered after posts and his was a fight for principles.

Pilot, who made his first public appearance since he revolted against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a month ago, told reporters that he and the other MLAs raised organisational issues, the case of sedition filed by the SOG and the style of governance in the state, and expressed the hope that these will be addressed soon.

I thank Smt Sonia Ji, @RahulGandhi Ji, @priyankagandhi Ji & @INCIndia leaders for noting & addressing our grievances.I stand firm in my belief & will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan & protect democratic values we cherish pic.twitter.com/kzS4Qi1rnm — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 10, 2020

He was speaking after the rebel Congress MLAs met party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal and aired their grievances. The MLAs said the issues raised were in the party's interests. "We raised issues of principles before the Congress leadership and welcome their assurance of time-bound redressal of our grievances," Pilot told reporters.

READ | Sachin Pilot says 'was never greedy for posts' after meeting top Congress brass

READ | Abhishek Singhvi welcomes Sachin Pilot back into Congress folds; hails Gandhi's efforts

"I don't crave for any post or hanker after any position. The party has given a position and can take it back. I wanted that the respect be maintained and those who have worked hard in the formation of Congress government in Rajasthan be rewarded accordingly," the former deputy Chief Minister said.

Pilot said that he has worked hard for bringing the Congress to power in Rajasthan and hoped the party would fulfil its promises made to the people.

READ | Sachin Pilot returns to Congress fold, thanks Gandhi family for 'addressing grievances'

READ | Sachin Pilot & 15 rebel MLAs meet Sonia Gandhi; ex-Dy CM may get national role: Sources

(With agency inputs)