'Deport Mehbooba To Pakistan': BJP Slams PDP Chief's Appeal For Talks With Imran Khan Govt

Hitting out at Mehbooba Mufti for advocating talks with Pakistan, J&K BJP spokesperson RS Pathania on Saturday demanded her deportation to the neighbouring country. Stressing that the Union Territory is an integral part of India, he made it clear that the people of J&K were free to air their grievances to the Central government. Maintaining that there was no need for India to talk to Pakistan, he accused the former J&K CM of crossing the rubicon. Moreover, he described Mufti's remarks as "undemocractic, illegal, unconstitutional and anti-national".

Former BJP MLA RS Pathania remarked, "It is an accepted position as well as the stance of the government of India that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. And any issue, any question of any dialogue which people of Kashmir want to have, they can have it with government of India in a most free and fair manner. So, no question of making it a dialogue with India and any other country- be it Pakistan. Again and again, People's Democratic Party and Mehbooba Mufti has been crossing the rubicon and advocating talks with Pakistan which is undemocractic, illegal, unconstitutional and anti-national too. Why not deport Mehbooba across the border to Pakistan permanently. Let us talk, debate and discuss in the most free and fair manner there."

Read: Mehbooba Mufti Slams PDP Leader's Arrest, Blames J&K CID For 'terrorizing' Kashmiris

'Important to hold talks with Pakistan'

Earlier in the day, Mehbooba Mufti met the family of the slain cop Suhail Ahmed in Anantnag to express her condolences. Ahmed and another constable Mohammad Yousuf were unarmed in Srinagar's Baghat when terrorist shot them from behind. Speaking to the media, Mufti lamented that graveyards in the Valley are packed with bodies of such martyrs and innocent people who lost their lives in terror attacks.

Offering a solution, she said, "As the Indian government always alleges that the attacks in J&K are plotted by Pakistan, the matter must be discussed. Either Indian government officials go to Pakistan or the talks can be held here. But it is important to hold talks with Pakistan now."

Incidentally, this is not the first time since her release that Mufti's comments have sparked criticism. Addressing a press conference earlier, the PDP supremo asserted that she won't raise the national flag until the restoration of J&K's special status. This led to a flurry of resignations with senior leaders such as Dr.Ramzan Hussain, TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa leaving her party. Furthermore, PDP's Mir Mohammad Fayaz deferred from her stance and lauded the Centre's support for development in J&K during his farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha last week.

Read: Mehbooba Mufti Takes Dig At Centre's Response To Myanmar Coup; Recalls Detentions In J&K